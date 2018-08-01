Paul Clement eager to face Frank Lampard as Reading host Derby in Championship opener

0:51 Paul Clement says he and Frank Lampard are committed to be being successful managers Paul Clement says he and Frank Lampard are committed to be being successful managers

Paul Clement says he and Frank Lampard are two young bosses with a similar desire to succeed in management.

The two meet on Friday when Clement's Reading host Lampard's Derby in the opening Sky Bet Championship game of the season, live on Sky Sports Football.

Reading vs Derby Live on

Clement, 46, who coached Lampard during his spell as Chelsea assistant manager from 2009-2011, is convinced the 40-year-old and his assistant Jody Morris will do well in their new roles.

"I coached Frank when I was at Chelsea and I've kept in touch with him since those days," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's an exciting game, it's the opening game to the Championship, it's a Friday night fixture live on Sky, two decent sides, two young managers with a lot of desire to do well, so I'm really looking forward to it.

Frank Lampard's first foray into management starts on Friday when his Derby side take on Reading

"They're a good side, I think you can see Frank's stamp on the team and also Jody Morris's stamp on the team.

"They're both central midfielders who played in good football teams, I think you can see the work they've done with the team, there's a very specific style that they've got.

"They're a very good team, no question about it, but I'm very confident in my side that we're going to be well prepared for this game. But not only this game but the games going into the start of the season as well."

This is Clement's first full season in charge of Reading having taken over from Jaap Stam in March, and he is looking to improve on last season when they finished 20th in the table.

Paul Clement says Reading are focused and ready for the new season

"Everyone is really looking forward to getting started now, we've done a full six week pre-season which included six competitive friendlies," he added.

"We've played high level opposition, the games were really challenging, loads of sessions on the pitch, a lot of running, team meetings and video work. Now it is time to get going and every game we play now there is a lot at stake.

"Everyone wants to do really well in the first game, we're up for it,,we're focused and we're ready."