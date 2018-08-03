Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

It is understood that Tottenham will consider offers for Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele.

Burnley are through to the third qualifying round of the Europa League, but needed extra time to progress past Aberdeen.

And hosts England are out of the Hockey World Cup after defeat by reigning champions the Netherlands, but Ireland are through to the semi-finals

