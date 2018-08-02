Middlesbrough sign goalkeeper Andy Lonergan

Andy Lonergan joins Middlesbrough ahead of their season opener

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a free transfer, signing a one-year deal.

The experienced 'keeper joins Middlesbrough having clocked up over 400 appearances during his long career.

Lonergan has played for a number of clubs during his career including Bolton, Blackpool, Fulham and Wolves. His time at Preston North End stands out, having spent a decade at the club making over 200 appearances.

The 34-year-old left Leeds by mutual consent over the summer having made nine appearances last season.

The veteran 'keeper has agreed to a one-year contract and brings much-needed experience to the goalkeeping cover at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough begin their Sky Bet Championship season away to Millwall on Saturday August 4.