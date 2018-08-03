On The Debate this week... Jamie Redknapp, Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood
The Debate returns on Monday, with our panellists discussing their predictions for the new Premier League season and who has had a successful summer.
The Debate is a nightly discussion show covering the big talking points from the Premier League and beyond, featuring regular and guest panellists from across Sky Sports and the footballing world.
There are plenty of mouthwatering topics to get stuck into, with exciting new managers and players arriving at Premier League clubs as well as some interesting summer business from the promoted teams.
With the Sky Bet EFL starting on Friday, there will also be some topics to discuss, with Stoke, Swansea and West Brom joining the likes of Leeds, Derby and Aston Villa in the Sky Bet Championship.
On The Debate this week...
Monday: Laura Woods with Danny Murphy and Jamie Redknapp
Tuesday: Geoff Shreeves with Emma Hayes and Matthew Upson
Wednesday: Geoff Shreeves with Craig Bellamy and Gordon Strachan
Thursday: Kelly Cates with Ian Wright, Tim Sherwood and Liam Rosenior
