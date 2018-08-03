Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

The first Test between England and India is finely poised with India needing a further 84 runs for victory with five wickets remaining.

Daniel Ricciardo has announced he will leave Red Bull at the end of the season to join Renault.

Mauricio Sarri says he is confident Willian will stay at Chelsea while Pep Guardiola has refused to rule out adding to his squad this transfer window.

Derby beat Reading 2-1 in Frank Lampard's first competitive game as Derby manager and England's Georgia Hall is one shot off the lead at the Women's British Open.

