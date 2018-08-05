Sunday Supplement podcast - Matt Dickinson, Jason Burt and Raphael Honigstein

Neil Ashton was joined by Matt Dickinson, Jason Burt and Raphael Honigstein to discuss all the big talking points on the first show of the new season.

One of the topics was Man Utd's summer transfer window, with the team lacking identity thanks to a "scattergun" transfer approach under boss Jose Mourinho.

Meanwhile, the panel of journalists also discuss Liverpool, who are in a "sweet spot" and full of optimism going into the new season after a busy close season.

And the trio debate how well new Arsenal head coach Unai Emery will fare at the Emirates in his debut campaign in charge of the north London club.

Download the Sunday Supplement podcast now and subscribe to more via iTunes