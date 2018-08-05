Thomas Tuchel celebrates winning first PSG title by singing 'Happy'
PSG secured a record-equalling sixth consecutive Trophee des Champions title with a 4-0 victory over Monaco
Last Updated: 05/08/18 4:32pm
Thomas Tuchel celebrated winning his first trophy in French football amid jubilant scenes with his Paris Saint-Germain side by singing Pharrell Williams’ ‘Happy’.
The new PSG boss led his side to an emphatic 4-0 victory against Monaco in French football's Trophee des Champions, being held in China, before his squad interrupted his post-match press conference by showering him with champagne.
Tuchel, who replaced Unai Emery during the summer, was encouraged by PSG captain Thiago Silva to sing an initiation song in front of the assembled media and duly obliged with microphone in hand, despite his initial awkwardness.
PSG's triumph was their sixth successive title in the traditional season opener and Tuchel will be aiming to match last season's dominance in French football, which saw them win three domestic trophies.
Watch the video above to see Tuchel's singing in celebratory fashion...
