Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Leicester defender Harry Maguire - and are aware they may have to pay a world-record fee for a defender in order to land the 25-year-old.

Leicester themselves have been active in the market and they have made winger Rachid Ghezzal their sixth signing of the summer.

Sergio Aguero scored his 200th Manchester City goal, and then added another for good measure, as City beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Community Shield.

Georgia Hall won the British Open at Royal Lytham

The Women's British Open produced a great final day, and a British winner in the shape of Georgia Hall, who produced a brilliant performance to win by two shots.

And England have made changes ahead of the second Test against India, Ollie Pope getting a call-up while Dawid Malan has been dropped.

