Transfer Centre: Watch live coverage on Sky Sports News now

Watch all the latest transfer news and updates from Sky Sports News, as Jack Butland becomes the key target for Chelsea.

Head coach Maurizio Sarri is interested in Butland as he tries to resolve the goalkeeping situation at Stamford Bridge with Thibaut Courtois keen on a move to Real Madrid.

According to our sources in Germany Manchester United have approached Bayern Munich over a deal for centre-back Jerome Boateng.

Newcastle's Dwight Gayle completes a season-long loan to West Brom plus there are updates on Jack Grealish, Wilfried Zaha, Yerry Mina and Adama Traore.

