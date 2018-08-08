Hartlepool's deal with Super 6 will help club survive, says Jeff Stelling

Hartlepool United's Victoria Park has been renamed 'The Super 6 Stadium'

Jeff Stelling says Hartlepool United's new landmark sponsorship deal with Super 6 has helped the club to 'survive' following their much-publicised financial troubles.

As part of the sponsorship, Hartlepool's Victoria Park ground has been renamed the 'Super 6 Stadium' while their match shirts will also have the Super 6 logo on the back.

Following relegation to the National League at the end of the 2016-17 season, Hartlepool almost suffered liquidation until the club was sold to Raj Singh earlier this year.

His backing, alongside the sponsorship with Super 6, has put the club on much surer footing, though, and Stelling, the club's honorary president, has praised the deal for helping the club 'to survive'.

Hartlepool finished 15th in their first season in the National League

The Soccer Saturday host said: "At the end of last season, we were on our knees, we were close to liquidation and while we haven't exactly been littered with success over the years, this is a football club with great support, great tradition and Super 6 have helped it survive.

"The club motto is "never say die" and Super 6 have helped us fulfil that club motto."

Stelling is well known to be a huge supporter of the County Durham club and dipped into his own pocket to save the club from going under.

"The club was financially on our knees and we needed a saviour. That saviour is the current chairman, Raj Singh," Stelling said.

"Craig Hignett, who's the Director of Football, introduced me to him and we worked together as best we could.

"Raj put most of the money in to guarantee this club has survived. I helped in a much smaller way and continued as president of the club."

He added: "I think one of the great things this season, though, is the fans have been fantastic.

"They've been realistic, they know that our regime is going to be a bit more austere than the previous one. This football club is going to be run like a proper football club, rather than a plaything.

"And the fans accept that, and they accept that if this is a season of consolidation, they'll take that. Of course, like any football fan, they hope for a bit more!"

Hartlepool were relegated from League Two at the end of the 2016/17 season

Hartlepool's chief executive Mark Maguire commented "This is absolutely huge for the club, it's been a really positive summer but to secure this deal elevates us commercially and will demonstrate our ability to deliver value to a multi-national company.

"Of course, a huge part of this has been the involvement of Jeff Stelling in the club. Jeff is held in such high esteem at Super 6 that they were keen to support him in the venture with his beloved Pools.

"Super 6 will be a partner who challenge us and educate us as we work to create an environment worthy of a return to the Football League. We are hugely ambitious and look forward to seeing highlights of Jeff's celebrations on Soccer Saturday during the season."

