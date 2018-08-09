Jordan Ayew joins Crystal Palace on loan from Swansea

Jordan Ayew has joined Crystal Palace on loan from Swansea

The 26-year-old passed a medical with Premier League side late on Deadline Day and was confirmed as a Palace player shortly before the extended 7pm deadline.

"I am very pleased to be here. It's been a long transfer window but finally I got a move," said Ayew.

"The important thing for me now is to get fit and to be in good shape, and I know the manager wants to use me up front and make things happen.

"The manager, chairman and sporting director all made an effort for me to be here today, so I have to thank them. I am looking forward to playing with the boys and meet the fans, and hopefully it'll be a good season.

"I chose to come to Palace to continue improving. It's a step up for me and I'm ready for the challenge and to get to where I think I can get to."

Ayew top-scored for Swansea last season with 11 goals but was unable to prevent the Welsh club from being relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

The Ghana international joins fellow new arrivals Cheikhou Kouyate, Max Meyer and Vicente Guaita at Selhurst Park.

