Paul Merson tackles tricky player names... including Sokratis Papastathopoulos!
Last Updated: 10/08/18 7:40pm
The new Premier League season is finally here but do the new recruits roll off Paul Merson's tongue?
To get Merse ready for the new term, Soccer Saturday mate Jeff Stelling grilled him on some of the more challenging pronunciations in store.
Brighton's Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh?
New Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos?
Over to you, Merse...
