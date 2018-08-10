The Libertines sponsor Margate FC

The Libertines' hits include Don't Look Back Into The Sun

Indie rock band The Libertines have become the main shirt sponsor for Margate FC.

The non-league club will wear their emblazoned kits when they kick off their new season against Corinthian Casuals at Hartsdown Park on Saturday.

The Libertines achieved fame in the late 90s and had hits such as Don't Look Back Into The Sun and Can't Stand Me Now.

The partnership comes after the band started up a new seafront hotel and studio, The Albion Rooms, in the town.

"It's a pioneering partnership and one we firmly believe will be a huge hit with supporters at Hartsdown Park, residents across Thanet and music fans across the world," said the club's general manager, Denny Wilson.

R they football fans? The Libertines' Pete Doherty is a life-long QPR fan and even used to write for the Rs fanzine.

Wilson said he was looking forward to welcoming the band to games both home and away this season.

"We've got a series of exciting things lined up and truly believe we can work together to help showcase Margate to as large an audience as possible," he added.

The Libertines are renovating the Palm Court Hotel in Margate

Margate said the band also plan to launch a local "creative residential hub" after taking on the Palm Court Hotel.

The band's logo will appear on the team's home and away shirts as they compete in the Bostik League Premier Division.