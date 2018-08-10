Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Manchester United won their opening match of the Premier League season with a 2-1 victory at home to Leicester City, as Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw got the goals at Old Trafford.

Luka Modric is determined to push through a move from Real Madrid to Inter Milan, while Chelsea say Eden Hazard will not be leaving the club.

England's cricketers bowled out India for 107 in the second Test against India, as James Anderson took five wickets at Lord's.

And what colour medal did Katarina Johnson-Thompson end up with at the European Championships?

