Sky Sports News in 60 seconds: All the latest headlines

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri got off to a winning start in the Premier League as the Blues hit three past Huddersfield with goals from N'Golo Kante, debutant Jorginho and Pedro.

Wolves fought back twice to draw with 10-man Everton on their return to the Premier League. Richarlison was on fine scoring form for his Toffees debut, finding the net twice before the home side salvaged a point.

Leicester striker Islam Slimani has joined Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.

England took a commanding lead in the third day of their second Test against India - they lead by 250 runs.

Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith won gold in the 200m at the European Athletics Championships, completing the race in 21.89 seconds - a British record.

