Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, including wins for Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from Friday and Saturday's games...

Dele Alli scored a first-half winner as Tottenham beat Newcastle 2-1 in Saturday's early kick-off at St James' Park.

Jorginho scored on his Chelsea debut as Maurizio Sarri's tenure began with a 3-0 win over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.

Raul Jimenez rescued a point for Wolves in their first game back in the Premier League in a 2-2 draw with Everton at Molineux.

Wilfried Zaha opened his account for the new Premier League season as Crystal Palace beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Roberto Pereyra scored twice as Watford comfortably beat Brighton 2-0 at Vicarage Road to get their 2018/19 season off to the perfect start.

Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson were on target as Bournemouth kicked off the season with a 2-0 win over newly-promoted Cardiff at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Paul Pogba's first-half penalty and Luke Shaw's second-half strike ushered in the new Premier League season on Friday night as Manchester United sealed a 2-1 victory over Leicester at Old Trafford.