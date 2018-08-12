Football News

WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights

Last Updated: 12/08/18 12:22am

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, including wins for Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from Friday and Saturday's games...

Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham

Dele Alli scored a first-half winner as Tottenham beat Newcastle 2-1 in Saturday's early kick-off at St James' Park.
2:59
Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham
Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham

Huddersfield 0-3 Chelsea

Jorginho scored on his Chelsea debut as Maurizio Sarri's tenure began with a 3-0 win over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.
2:53
Huddersfield 0-3 Chelsea
Huddersfield 0-3 Chelsea

Wolves 2-2 Everton

Raul Jimenez rescued a point for Wolves in their first game back in the Premier League in a 2-2 draw with Everton at Molineux.
2:50
Wolves 2-2 Everton
Wolves 2-2 Everton

Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha opened his account for the new Premier League season as Crystal Palace beat Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
2:59
Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace
Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace

Watford 2-0 Brighton

Roberto Pereyra scored twice as Watford comfortably beat Brighton 2-0 at Vicarage Road to get their 2018/19 season off to the perfect start.
2:55
Watford 2-0 Brighton
Watford 2-0 Brighton

Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff

Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson were on target as Bournemouth kicked off the season with a 2-0 win over newly-promoted Cardiff at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
2:47
Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff
Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff

Manchester United 2-1 Leicester

Paul Pogba's first-half penalty and Luke Shaw's second-half strike ushered in the new Premier League season on Friday night as Manchester United sealed a 2-1 victory over Leicester at Old Trafford.
2:58
Man Utd 2-1 Leicester
Man Utd 2-1 Leicester

