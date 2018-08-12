Sky Sports News in 60 seconds: All the latest headlines

1:36 Sky Sports News in 60 seconds Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Find out how Arsenal head coach Unai Emery reacted to losing his first Premier League game following their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City at the Emirates.

Jurgen Klopp said he was unsure why Liverpool are considered the only team able to push Manchester City for the title after his side thumped West Ham 4-0 at Anfield.

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo said he will be out of hospital tomorrow following reports he was taken ill in Ibiza with pneumonia. He clarified he was actually suffering from a bad bout of the flu.

England head into the third Test against India at Trent Bridge next Sunday 2-0 up in the series after hammering the tourists by an innings and 159 runs at Lord's.

Plus, Great Britain had a night to remember at the European Championships in Berlin with both the men and women winning in the 4x100m relay.

