Super 6 stat pack: Key stats and form guide with £1m jackpot up for grabs

Super 6: Win Jeff's million by predicting six correct scores

With another £1m jackpot up for grabs, here's what you need to know for a chance to win this weekend’s Soccer Saturday Super 6.

Four Premier League games and two Sky Bet Championship games make up this Saturday's line-up, with Jeff Stelling and the team on hand to keep you up-to-date.

From key stats to the form book, get the lowdown...

Everton v Southampton

Key stat: Everton have not lost against Southampton at Goodison Park in 13 Premier League fixtures, while Saints striker Charlie Austin has scored three goals in as many appearances against Everton, although they have all come at home.

Form: The Toffees were reduced to 10 men just before half-time in their opener with Wolves and, despite leading twice, had to settle for a point after Raul Jimenez's late equaliser. Southampton played out a 0-0 draw with Burnley after weathering the storm in an underwhelming first-half showing, before Danny Ings offered more of an attacking threat.

Richarlison enjoyed a near-perfect Everton debut

Main men: Richarlison will want to build on his double last week but Alex McCarthy made six saves against Burnley and will be out to thwart opposition forwards once again.

Most likely scoreline: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester v Wolves

Key stat: Leicester have not earned three points against Wolves in the Premier League since 1983.

Form: The Foxes went down 2-1 to Manchester United in the Premier League opener despite enjoying the majority of possession at Old Trafford, while Wolves drew 2-2 with Everton in their return to the top flight.

James Maddison made a promising start for Leicester

Main men: James Maddison was unlucky to miss out on a debut goal as he came up against a David de Gea in top form. Looking to fill the void that Riyad Mahrez left, expect Maddison to link up well with Jamie Vardy. Ruben Neves notched a goal as well as an assist against Everton and will look to dictate play, as well as offering a real threat from set-pieces.

Most likely scoreline: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham v Fulham

Key stat: Tottenham have been victorious in eight of their last nine Premier League meetings against Fulham, while the Cottagers have netted a mere five goals in their last 11 fixtures against Spurs.

Form: Spurs grinded out three points at Newcastle as Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli's goals led them to a 2-1 win. Fulham welcomed Crystal Palace to Craven Cottage and were defeated 2-0 despite seven of their summer signings starting the match.

Harry Kane will look to net his first August Premier League goal

Main men: Harry Kane's August hoodoo remains but the Cottagers would be foolish not to fear his threat and Sky Bet rate him 4/7 to score anytime. Aleksandar Mitrovic was denied three times by Wayne Hennessey at the weekend as he enjoys the supply of Ryan Sessegnon, Andre Schurrle and Jean Michael Seri.

Most likely scoreline: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham v Bournemouth

Key stat: Bournemouth have scored 12 goals against West Ham in the Premier League - more than any other side - while their opponents have conceded more goals since the start of last season (72) than any other team.

Form: The Hammers endured a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool and will want a greatly-improved performance in front of their fans. Bournemouth beat Cardiff 2-0 thanks to goals from Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson.

Marko Arnautovic: Main man for Bournemouth to stop

Main men: Marco Arnautovic has directly contributed to seven goals in his last nine Premier League matches, while Ryan Fraser had a sublime first match for Bournemouth as he opened the scoring and picked up the Sky Sports Man of the Match. He will look to expose the West Ham defence with his pace.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Wigan v Nottingham Forest

Key stat: The home side have never lost at the DW Stadium against Nottingham Forest, while Aitor Karanka has never lost a game in the Sky Bet Championship against Wigan.

Form: Wigan have started the season in satisfactory fashion, with three points from their two games. It would have been four had Birkir Bjarnason not netted a last-minute winner for Aston Villa on Saturday. Nottingham Forest have got five points from their opening three games, with their first victory of the season coming last weekend, with a 1-0 win at home to Reading.

Nick Powell has been on top form in the Sky Bet Championship

Main men: Wigan will turn to Nick Powell, who has scored two in as many games, while creating the other three that the Latics have scored this season. Forest fans will be hoping for more from summer signing Lewis Grabban, who is yet to find the net from 197 minutes of action.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Millwall v Derby

Key stat: Millwall have not registered a shot on target in the Sky Bet Championship since Lee Gregory scored his side's second against Middlesbrough on the opening day, while Derby have only recorded one win in their last 11 visits to The Den.

Form: Millwall are unbeaten thus far, holding Middlesbrough and Blackburn to respective 2-2 and 0-0 draws, while Derby were thumped 4-1 by Leeds at Pride Park, but won their opener against Reading.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard will face a hot reception at the New Den

Main men: The Lions' main threat is Lee Gregory, who netted 10 goals last season and has already got one to his name this year. Derby will look to Welsh international Tom Lawrence, who has scored in both league games so far and will want to lead the Rams back into winning ways.

Most likely scoreline: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)