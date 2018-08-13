1:23 Sky Sports News in 60 seconds Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Tottenham have been forced to delay the move into their new stadium due to issues "with critical safety systems".

Find out which games have been rescheduled to take place at Wembley.

Liverpool have referred footage to police which appears to show Mohamed Salah using his mobile phone while driving.

Arsenal goalkeeper has hit back at Bayer Leverkusen after the German club mocked his opening-day performance.

Andy Murray lost his first match at the Cincinnati Masters in three sets to world No 17 Lucas Pouille.

The jury in the trial of Ben Stokes are to start their deliberations after the judge finished summing up the case.

US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk is excited to see Tiger Woods playing well again.

