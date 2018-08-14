Samuel Eto'o set to be unveiled by Qatar Sports Club

Samuel Eto'o is set to join Qatar Sports Club

Samuel Eto'o is set to be unveiled by Qatar Sports Club as the Cameroonian striker takes the latest step of his nomadic career.

With Eto'o having recently left Turkish club Konyaspor by mutual consent, the 37-year-old was free to sign for the Qatari side.

The Doha-based club released a statement via Twitter confirming the unveiling would take place at 6pm BST on Tuesday.

"The management of Qatar Football Club is pleased to invite you to attend the press conference to present the international star Samuel Eto'o," the statement said.

Eto'o won two Champions League titles with Barcelona before claiming a third with Inter Milan.

The former Cameroon captain later had spells in the Premier League with Chelsea and Everton. He has also played in Russia.

The four-time African footballer of the year joins Xavi and Wesley Sneijder as one of the star players in the Qatari league.