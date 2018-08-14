Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Celtic are out of the Champions League after losing 2-1 to AEK Athens, 3-2 on aggregate, in the third qualifying round. They will now play in a Europa League play-off.

Leeds made it three wins from three after they beat fellow Championship side Bolton 2-1 in the first round of the League Cup.

In F1, Fernando Alonso has retired from the sport and is expected to make the switch to the Indy Car Series.

