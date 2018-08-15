Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Manchester City could be without Kevin De Bruyne for up to four months following a knee injury.

Danny Cipriani has been arrested and charged following an incident at a nightclub in Jersey.

In boxing, Tyson Fury says he will put on a show for WBC champion Deontay Wilder in his fight against Francesco Pianeta.

