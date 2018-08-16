LISTEN: The Debate with Craig Bellamy and Danny Higginbotham

The Debate

Geoff Shreeves was joined by Craig Bellamy and Danny Higginbotham for Wednesday's edition of The Debate.

Up for discussion was Kevin De Bruyne's lengthy knee injury, with both insisting Manchester City can still win the Premier League without one of their main man.

The trio also discuss Wilfried Zaha's future at Crystal Palace, as well as Unai Emery's style over substance after he drew criticism for Arsenal's performance over City on Super Sunday.

