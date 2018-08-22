On The Debate: Craig Bellamy, Ian Wright, Stuart Pearce and more
Last Updated: 22/08/18 5:40pm
Craig Bellamy, Ian Wright and Stuart Pearce and more will give their expert analysis on The Debate this week.
Our nightly discussion show on Sky Sports Premier League is on screens most weeknights as regular and guest panellists from across Sky Sports and the footballing world cover the big talking points.
The Debate
August 22, 2018, 10:00pm
Live on
Here's your line-up for the week...
Wednesday
Geoff Shreeves with Craig Bellamy and Stuart Pearce
Thursday
Kelly Cates with Ian Wright and Dennis Wise
Friday
David Prutton with Gordan Strachan and Ray Parlour
Watch The Debate from 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League and look out for a podcast from the show.
