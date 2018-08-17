Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:28 The latest headlines from Sky Sports News in 60 seconds The latest headlines from Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Jose Mourinho has denied claims he has fallen out with Paul Pogba over the midfielder's future at Old Trafford.

Manchester City will be without one of their key men for three months after Kevin De Bruyne was ruled out with a knee injury.

In cricket, Ben Stokes will replace Sam Curran in the England side for their third Test against India at Trent Bridge, which starts on Saturday.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...