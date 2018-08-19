LISTEN: Goals on Sunday Podcast - Carlos Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal left Swansea at the end of last season

Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara are joined by Carlos Carvalhal in the Goals on Sunday studio.

The Portuguese manager moved to Swansea at the end of December last year with the task of steering them to Premier League safety but was unable to prevent the Welsh club from getting relegated to the Sky Bet Championship.

He joins Ben and Kammy on the sofa to discuss what he has been doing away from football, his time at Swansea and what his managerial future holds. The panel also react to all of the big weekend talking points in the Premier League.

