Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Paul Pogba says Manchester United approached their defeat against Brighton with the wrong attitude.

Sergio Aguero scores a hat-trick as Manchester City move top of the league with a win over Huddersfield.

Livingston part company with player-manager Kenny Miller.

England's cricketers have it all to do if they are to avoid a heavy defeat to India in the third Test at Trent Bridge.

Novak Djokovic becomes the first man to win all four Grand Slams and the nine Masters titles.

And Brandt Snedeker celebrates a first PGA Tour win in over two years.

