On Soccer Special: Sky Bet Championship, League One action

Tune in to Soccer Special on Wednesday for goals and analysis from another busy Sky Bet EFL schedule.

Alan McInally, Iain Dowie, Matt Murray and Sue Smith are in the studio to run the rule over some more crunch Championship clashes as Aston Villa welcome Brentford, Stoke face Wigan, Sheffield Wednesday tackle Millwall, Norwich meet Preston, Bolton host Birmingham and Reading head to Blackburn.

Wednesday's Championship preview

See midweek Championship games live

We'll bring you news of all the goals as they go in, and bring you bulletins from a double-header in League One as Gillingham face Sunderland and Scunthorpe and Fleetwood travel to Scunthorpe.

A Villa vs Brentford Live on

You can watch full coverage of Aston Villa v Brentford on Sky Sports Football - and the other Championship games will be available to watch live on the red button.

If you're on the move, subscribers will also be able to watch live streams of the Championship games on the Sky Sports app - just make sure you sign in on the latest version of the app.

Get all the team news in Soccer Special Pre-Match from 7pm on Sky Sports News and watch follow Soccer Special from 7.30pm.