On Soccer Special: Sky Bet Championship, League One action
Watch Championship games on Sky Sports Football red button and Sky Sports app
Last Updated: 22/08/18 2:40pm
Tune in to Soccer Special on Wednesday for goals and analysis from another busy Sky Bet EFL schedule.
Alan McInally, Iain Dowie, Matt Murray and Sue Smith are in the studio to run the rule over some more crunch Championship clashes as Aston Villa welcome Brentford, Stoke face Wigan, Sheffield Wednesday tackle Millwall, Norwich meet Preston, Bolton host Birmingham and Reading head to Blackburn.
Wednesday's Championship preview
See midweek Championship games live
We'll bring you news of all the goals as they go in, and bring you bulletins from a double-header in League One as Gillingham face Sunderland and Scunthorpe and Fleetwood travel to Scunthorpe.
A Villa vs Brentford
August 22, 2018, 7:00pm
Live on
You can watch full coverage of Aston Villa v Brentford on Sky Sports Football - and the other Championship games will be available to watch live on the red button.
If you're on the move, subscribers will also be able to watch live streams of the Championship games on the Sky Sports app - just make sure you sign in on the latest version of the app.
Get all the team news in Soccer Special Pre-Match from 7pm on Sky Sports News and watch follow Soccer Special from 7.30pm.
Midweek Super 6
Jeff gave away £1million on Saturday! Enter your predictions for Wednesday's round here.