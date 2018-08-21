Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

On Soccer Special: Sky Bet Championship, League One, League Two

Watch Championship games on Sky Sports Football red button and Sky Sports app

Last Updated: 21/08/18 4:12pm

Tune in to Soccer Special on Tuesday for goals and analysis from a busy Sky Bet EFL schedule.

Paul Walsh, Darren Bent, Sue Smith and Neil Mellor will join Julian Warren in the studio to run the rule over four Championship encounters as Swansea take on Leeds, Derby host Ipswich, QPR look to bounce back against Bristol City and Rotherham take on Hull.

We'll have reporters at key games in Leagues One and Two and you'll hear news of all the goals as they go in at grounds across the country.

Swansea vs Leeds

August 21, 2018, 7:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

You can watch full coverage of Swansea v Leeds on Sky Sports Football - and the three other Championship games will be available to watch live on the red button. If you're on the move, subscribers will also be able to watch live streams of the Championship games on the Sky Sports app.

Get all the team news in Soccer Special Pre-Match from 7pm on Sky Sports News and watch follow Soccer Special from 7.30pm.

Still time to enter!

Play Sky Sports Fantasy Football to win weekly and monthly prizes.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK