Euro papers round-up: Luka Modric makes Inter Milan admission after Real Madrid complaint

Luca Modric admitted contacting Inter himself

The English summer transfer window has been closed for more than a week and the deadline in Italy passed on Friday night.

Transfers are still permitted in most European countries right up until the end of the month, however, with the rumour mill still churning out gossip linking big clubs with major moves.

Here, our friends at Football Whispers round up the latest transfer news from across the continent.

Italy

Inter are no longer in danger of being punished by FIFA for illegally tapping up Luka Modric after the player admitted to contacting the club himself. Real Madrid last week reported Inter to football's governing body over an illegal approach for the 32-year-old.

However, Modric - who captained his country to this year's World Cup final - has reportedly admitted that he wanted to join the Nerazzurri and fellow Croats Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic and Sime Vrsaljko. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has revealed he approached Antonio Conte, Claudio Ranieri and Roberto Martinez over the vacant managerial position at Elland Road before appointing Marcelo Bielsa. Radrizzani said he was prepared to offer Conte £20m.

"Conte, with him, [promotion to the] Premier League [would have been] safe. I would have offered 20 million. Then, I had an interview with Ranieri. He was flattered by our interest, but he declined as he was waiting for a call from the national team. I also talked to Martinez, but Belgium was an obstacle." (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Conte was sacked by Chelsea in June

Roma sporting director Monchi has confirmed that Maxime Gonalons is set to leave the club. The Frenchman is due to be unveiled as Sevilla's eighth summer signing as a replacement for Steven N'Zonzi, who completed his move to Roma last week. "If all goes well, it'll be a dry loan," Monchi said. "He is going to Seville today and will have his medical tomorrow. (Sky in Italy)

Former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio is set to sign for Monaco as a free agent. The 32-year-old midfielder terminated his Juve contract by mutual consent last week, having spent 25 years with the club. While he has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS, it looks as though Monaco have won the race for the Italy international. (Tuttosport)

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has joined AC Vicenza 1902 in Serie D. The former France international also previously had spells with Marseille, Lazio, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers. (Calciomercato)

Cisse played for Liverpool from 2004 to 2007

Spain

Real Madrid ended their pursuit of Manchester United transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after having a €95m bid rejected. Lazio's Serbian midfielder was keen to join Madrid this summer, but the Champions League winners were not prepared to acquiesce to Lazio's lofty demands. (Don Balon)

Barcelona remain interested in wantaway Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman's contract expires next summer and Barca are prepared to wait until they can sign the midfielder for free. Rabiot has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Juventus. (Mundo Deportivo)

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis may join PSG before the August 31 deadline. The former Chelsea left-back has received an attractive offer from the French champions and may leave after having fallen below Lucas Hernandez in the pecking order under Diego Simeone. (Cadena SER)

France

Eden Hazard has confirmed he will stay at Chelsea this season amid growing speculation over a move to Real Madrid. The Belgian is believed to be one of Los Blancos' key targets following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo, but the 27-year-old will stay put for Maurizio Sarri's first year in the Premier League.

Hazard is yet to start a game for Chelsea this season

"Everybody knows what I have said after the World Cup but I'm happy here," Hazard said. "A lot has been said. A lot of stupidity too. But at the moment I'm happy. I have two years left on my contract and we'll see what happens. Leaving this year? I won't go." (RMC Sport)

PSG midfielder Julian Draxler is closing in on a move back to Germany, with Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Schalke all possible destinations. The 24-year-old has struggled to nail down a starting place at the Parc des Princes since joining from Wolfsburg in 2017. (Le10sport)

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is prepared to let Giovani Lo Celso leave. The Argentine midfielder broke through under Unai Emery but does not figure prominently in his successor's plans. The 22-year-old scored six goals in 47 appearances last season. (L'Equipe)