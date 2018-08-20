LISTEN: Monday Night Football podcast with Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville

Crystal Palace v Liverpool was analysed on the MNF podcast

David Jones is joined by Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville to analyse the big talking points from Monday Night Football.

Carragher highlighted the importance of Virgil Van Dijk to Liverpool after they kept a second successive clean sheet in the Premier League.

The duo also looked at a penalty awarded to Liverpool after Mamadou Sakho's challenge on Mohamed Salah as well as a sending off for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

After the game from Selhurst Park had been dissected, Neville and Carragher made their predictions for the upcoming season, including the Premier League winners and player of the year.

They also answered some of your Twitter questions before each donned the shirt of the other man's club - namely Liverpool and Manchester United - with the jerseys to be auctioned off for charity.

Click above to listen to the latest Monday Night Football podcast.