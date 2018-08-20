WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:33 SSN in 60 Seconds SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Liverpool show they could be Premier League title challengers by winning at Crystal Palace 2-0.

Pep Guardiola defends a Manchester City documentary that suggested United's style of play was boring.

Bad news for England women's U20 side as they crash out of the World Cup.

More problems for Tottenham concerning their new stadium.

Plus India take control of the third Test against England, Danny Cipriani is punished by Gloucester and Red Bull announce their new driver for next season.

