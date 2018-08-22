Former Brazil Football Federation president Jose Maria Marin handed four years in prison

Former Brazil football confederation president Jose Maria Marin

Former Brazil Football Federation president Jose Maria Marin has been sentenced to four years in prison by a United States federal court following his conviction for corruption.

The 86-year-old was one of seven FIFA officials arrested at a Zurich hotel in May 2015.

Following a six-week trial, Marin was found guilty in December 2017 on six of the seven counts against him of money laundering, wire fraud and conspiratorial racketeering.

The sentencing took place in Brooklyn, New York, by US District Judge Pamela Chen.

Marin, who has already served 13 months in prison, was also ordered to forfeit 3.3m US Dollars (£2.6m) and fined 1.2m US Dollars (£950,000) by the court.

The Brazilian is the first official to be sentenced following the US Department of Justice investigation into corruption at football's world governing body.

Speaking after the ruling, Richard Donoghue, US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said: "Today's sentence shows that for all their power and prestige, the soccer officials who corrupted 'the beautiful game' are not above the law."

Juan Angel Napout, the former president of South American football's governing body, CONMEBOL, was also found guilty of corruption charges at the same time as Marin and is set to be sentenced on August 29.

The US-led probe into historical corruption at FIFA is continuing, with more prosecutions expected.

William Sweeney, Federal Bureau of Investigation assistant director-in-charge of the New York field office, said: "Today's sentencing of Mr Marin is just one step in a wide-ranging investigation of these corrupt officials.

"And [it] shows the FBI and our law enforcement partners are continuing our pursuit of those who used the game of soccer to pad their bank accounts."