Charges against Real Monarchs coach Mark Briggs dropped

Charges have now been dropped against Real Monarchs coach Mark Briggs

Charges of domestic assault and attempting to tamper with a witness against Mark Briggs, the head coach of the Real Monarchs soccer team, have been dropped.

Prosecutors in Draper, Utah, filed four misdemeanour charges against the 36-year-old last May.

However, earlier this week the charges against Briggs were dismissed.

"After reviewing evidence provided by the defendant, the city does not have enough evidence to proceed at this time," prosecutors wrote in their motion to dismiss the charges.

Greg Skordas, Briggs' attorney, said that the case should never have been filed in the first place and his client was frustrated that the situation even got to this point.

"This case should have never been filed," he said. "This case was doomed from the start."

Skordas, though, said Briggs - a former pro footballer, born in Wolverhampton, formerly under contract with West Brom, Notts County and Shrewsbury - now hoped to resume his role with the Monarchs.