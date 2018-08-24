Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?

Another bumper football weekend is in store on Sky Sports - get the lowdown on who's playing when with our handy guide.

Live football on Sky Sports Premier League

Wolves v Man City

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 11.30am

The weekend's action gets underway as newly-promoted Wolves play host to Premier League champions Manchester City at Molineux.

Wolves' first game of the season, at home to Everton, ended in a 2-2 draw and expect more goals this Saturday lunchtime, especially given the way Pep Guardiola's side have begun the defence of their title.

Watford v Crystal Palace

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday, 12.30pm

The home team have started the new campaign with two straight wins, while their opponents on Super Sunday head into this clash with one victory and a defeat from their matches.

So make sure you tune in on Sunday lunchtime to see which of the two sides come out on top.

Newcastle v Chelsea

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday, 3.30pm

The second live offering on Sunday sees Newcastle United take on Chelsea at St James' Park.

The visitors currently sit joint top of the Premier League having won their opening two clashes of the season and so will be expected to get the better of a Magpies side that have only one point to their name so far.

Man Utd v Tottenham

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, Monday, 7pm

Manchester United take on Tottenham at Old Trafford on the Monday Night Football.

The visitors have a terrible record at United's home, but will be hopeful of securing a rare win there after United were surprisingly beaten by Brighton in their last match.

Live football on Sky Sports Football

Also on Sky Sports this weekend:

Nottingham Forest v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 5.15pm)

Los Angeles Galaxy v Los Angeles Football Club - MLS (Sky Sports Football, Saturday, 3.35am)

New York Red Bulls v D.C. United - MLS (Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Monday, 00.10am)

Our football shows

Soccer AM

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One, Saturday, 10am

Fenners, Lloyd and Jimmy return to welcome you into the weekend with another morning of football fun from Sky Studios.

Love Island winner Jack Fincham and Aml Ameen - the lead in the new Idris Elba directed film 'Yardie - drop in, and The Manor will perform live. You Know The Drill sees Jimmy take on Cardiff Academy coach Craig Bellamy, while Tubes meets Tottenham and England right-back Kieran Trippier.

Soccer Saturday

Sky Sports News, Saturday, 12pm; Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, 3.15pm

Jeff Stelling is back to guide you through another-packed Saturday football schedule with news of all the goals as they go in plus plenty of fun and debate with guests Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier.

Sunday Supplement

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday, 9.30am

Andy Dunn, Alyson Rudd and Neil Custis join Neil Ashton to discuss the big football talking points and look ahead to the Super Sunday action.

Goals on Sunday

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, Sunday 11am

Join Kammy, Ben Shepherd and guest, former Aston Villa, Man City and England forward Darius Vassell, on the sofa for a round-up of all the latest football news and goals.