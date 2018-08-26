WATCH: Everton forward Richarlison sees red against Bournemouth

0:58 Richarlison was shown a red card by referee Lee Probert for a headbutt Richarlison was shown a red card by referee Lee Probert for a headbutt

Richarlison was given a straight red card at the Vitality on Saturday, but was Everton's £40m summer signing unlucky to be sent off?

With the game approaching half-time, Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith and Richarlison squared up to each other in the area, with both players placing their foreheads against the others.

However, the Brazilian forward - who moved to Goodison Park in a £40m deal earlier this summer - then appeared to lean his head into Smith's, with referee Lee Probert immediately brandished the red card.

Richarlison's sending-off was the 91st that Everton have been given in Premier League history, more than any other team in the competition, but was it unjust?

