WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League, after Mohamed Salah's second goal of the season secured a 1-0 win over Brighton.

After the game, Liverpool announced Loris Karius has joined Besiktas on a two-year loan deal.

Reigning champions Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by newly-promoted Wolves.

Leeds returned to the top of the Championship after a 3-0 win over Norwich.

In Formula One, Lewis Hamilton claimed pole for the Belgian Grand Prix.

And Catalan Dragons have become the first non-English team to win the Challenge Cup.

