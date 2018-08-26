LISTEN: Sunday Supplement podcast - Jose Mourinho, Mesut Ozil, Liverpool and more

Neil Ashton was joined by Andy Dunn, Neil Custis and Alyson Rudd on the latest episode of Sunday Supplement.

The nation's top football writers got stuck into the fallout from Man Utd's 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend and the subsequent criticism of Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho this week.

They also discussed the reported training-ground bust-up between new Arsenal boss Unai Emery and his star player Mesut Ozil.

Other topics on the agenda included Liverpool's perfect start to the new Premier League season and the upcoming England squad set to be announced by head coach Gareth Southgate this Thursday.

