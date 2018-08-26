Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

LISTEN: Sunday Supplement podcast - Jose Mourinho, Mesut Ozil, Liverpool and more

Jose Mourinho, Mesut Ozil, England and Liverpool all debated

Last Updated: 26/08/18 12:28pm

Neil Ashton was joined by Andy Dunn, Neil Custis and Alyson Rudd on the latest episode of Sunday Supplement.

The nation's top football writers got stuck into the fallout from Man Utd's 3-2 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend and the subsequent criticism of Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho this week.

Listen to the latest edition of the Sunday Supplement podcast here!

They also discussed the reported training-ground bust-up between new Arsenal boss Unai Emery and his star player Mesut Ozil.

Other topics on the agenda included Liverpool's perfect start to the new Premier League season and the upcoming England squad set to be announced by head coach Gareth Southgate this Thursday.

Man Utd vs Tottenham

August 27, 2018, 7:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Download the Sunday Supplement podcast now and subscribe to more via iTunes

Sky Sports Six-a-Side

Pick your team for Newcastle v Chelsea to win the guaranteed £1k jackpot.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK