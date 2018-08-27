Two key decisions debated as Chelsea beat Newcastle on Super Sunday

2:17 Was Chelsea's penalty award harsh on Newcastle? Was Chelsea's penalty award harsh on Newcastle?

It was a tough day on Tyneside for Paul Tierney and his officials as two key decisions caused controversy in Chelsea's 2-1 win over Newcastle.

With the game goalless going into the closing stages, Fabian Schar stretched to touch the ball in the penalty area, bringing down Marcos Alonso in the process as referee Tierney pointed to the spot.

The decision riled Newcastle, with Schar getting contact with the ball but also taking the player on the stretch, as Eden Hazard duly tucked away the penalty.



Moments later the officials were at the centre of attention again as DeAndre Yedlin's elbow caught Olivier Giroud as they went for an aerial ball, and with the Frenchman on the floor holding his face, Yedlin crossed for Joselu to head home for 1-1.

Chelsea did get a winner through Yedlin's own goal shortly after, but the Super Sunday panel still took time to debate the decisions, with some mixed opinions in the studio.

