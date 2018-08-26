Billericay sack head coach Harry Wheeler

Head coach Harry Wheeler (right) has been sacked by Billericay

Billericay have sacked head coach Harry Wheeler, according to Sky Sources.

Owner Glenn Tamplin is set to take over as manager as from Monday, it is understood.

Billericay currently sit in third position in the National League South.

Their most recent fixture ended in defeat to Chippenham Town, in which goals from Nat Jarvis and James Guthrie sealed a 2-0 win for the home side.

Wheeler led the club to three titles last season. The club are yet to release an official statement.