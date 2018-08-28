WATCH: Romelu Lukaku misses open goal on a night to forget for Manchester United

0:48 Lukaku misses open goal Lukaku misses open goal

Romelu Lukaku missed an open goal on what proved to be a night to forget for Manchester United against Tottenham in the Premier League.

With the scores still at 0-0 in the 16th minute, the Belgium international latched onto Danny Rose's sloppy back pass, taking it past Hugo Lloris before dragging his shot wide of the far post from an acute angle.

It proved to be a big miss at a crucial time in the game as Tottenham went on to stun United with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Harry Kane's header was Tottenham's first goal at Old Trafford in 433 Premier League minutes before man of the match Lucas Moura scored twice to seal Mauricio Pochettino's side's third win of the season.

The result means United have lost two of their opening three Premier League games for the first time since 1992, while Spurs have registered their best start since 2009/10.

