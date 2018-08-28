Usain Bolt nervous for Central Coast Mariners debut

0:45 Usain Bolt says he will be nervous during his debut for Central Coast Mariners and expects to make mistakes Usain Bolt says he will be nervous during his debut for Central Coast Mariners and expects to make mistakes

Usain Bolt might be famous for keeping his cool on athletics' biggest stage, but the eight-time Olympic gold medallist has admitted he will be nervous when he makes his debut for Central Coast Mariners.

Bolt, who has been training with the Australian side in a bid to win a professional football contract, is set to play for the first time on Friday when they take on a team of local amateurs.

The 32-year-old has been given an open-ended trial with the Mariners, who finished bottom of the 10-team A-League last season.

Bolt will line up against a Central Coast Football select side on Friday

Many have criticised Bolt as using this trial as a publicity stunt, but the Jamaican insists it is a genuine ambition and he is feeling the pressure.

"There will be nerves," said Bolt ahead of the match at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, New South Wales. "It's not like it is a charity game anymore, this is a career that I am pursuing.

"I expect to make mistakes but also to make myself proud and to push myself. I know I am not going to have a perfect game.

Bolt says he has found it hard to adapt to the intensity of football

"I have been playing on the left wing so far, that is where I have been placed and what I am working with.

"I am not used to going up and down in speed, back and forth. I think that is the most challenging thing.

"It is all about practicing, going through the rounds and pushing myself to try and get used to the system.

"I have time, so I am going to take my time to learn new ways and continue pushing."