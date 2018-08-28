WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:31 Sky Sports News in 60 seconds Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Jose Mourinho gets the backing of the Manchester United board - despite United's poor start to the season.

Three Premier League sides are knocked out of the Carabao Cup. Find out who's through to the third round.

Two of Gareth Southgate's England squad call time on their international careers, while Real Madrid keep tabs on another England star.

Plus, Johanna Konta bids for the second round of the US Open tennis.

