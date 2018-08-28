WATCH: What's 'bugging' Foster?

He may be used to diving at the feet of centre forwards but Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster had to dive for cover during an interview for Sky Sports News.

Watford are buzzing right now. They are flying high in the top four of the Premier League having won their opening three games.

But reputations counted for nothing when an angry wasp spotted a docile hornet sitting down to chat to our reporter on Tuesday.

Far from respecting the England international the insect, clad in yellow and black, honed in on it's target intent on causing mayhem.

Click on the video to find out what happened when Foster met his match and don't tell Watford's mascot Harry the Hornet if there's a sting in the tale!