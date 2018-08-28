Claude Puel 'sad' to see Jamie Vardy step away from England duty

Leicester boss Claude Puel (right) says he respects Jamie Vardy's decision to walk away from England

Leicester boss Claude Puel admitted he is sad about Jamie Vardy's decision to step away from international football, but knows the club must respect his decision.

The England forward was banned for the visit of his former club Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.

Superb strikes from Christian Fuchs and Rachid Ghezzal and goals from Vicente Iborra and Kelechi Iheanacho saw the hosts win 4-0.

Vardy, who scored seven times in 26 caps, had announced he was making way for younger players in the England setup earlier on Tuesday - although he is open to a return should Gareth Southgate suffer an injury crisis.

He is eager to extend his club career and spend time with his family and Puel understands Vardy's decision.

He said: "We discussed it about two or three weeks ago. He took his decision and we have to respect it.

"I'm just a little sad about his decision because for fans of the national team it was a fantastic feeling to see him playing.

"But we have to respect his decision and now he dedicates his time to his club and will continue to give his best and hopefully win a trophy."

Without Vardy, who joined the Foxes from Fleetwood for £1m in 2012, Leicester made light work of their opponents.

Fuchs scored his first goal in 542 days when his early half volley found the top corner and he teed up Iborra six minutes before the break to make it 2-0.

Iheanacho - who hit the woodwork twice - added a third before Ghezzal's 20-yard effort capped the victory.

Puel added: "It was a very good professional performance. It's never easy to play in the cup. It's always important to give our best to keep a good structure."