Euro Paper Talk: Barcelona end interest in Manchester United star Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Spain

Having been linked with Paul Pogba for much of the transfer window, Barcelona have indicated that they remain in the market for a central midfielder but have now ruled out signing the Manchester United player. Pogba was on their shortlist along with Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot, and Frenkie de Jong of Ajax, and the club could now wait until the January transfer window, or even next summer, before returning for one of these targets, though they have not ruled out a late move for another player. (Sport)

Real Madrid are looking to re-sign Mariano Diaz and could be set to activate the £20m option they have on their former player. Fellow La Liga side Sevilla were ready to make a move for the Dominican Republic international having agreed a fee of around £32m, but are set to be gazumped by the European champions. (El Pais)

Barcelona have managed to find a move for Rafinha Alcantara, who wanted to leave the club in search of more first time minutes. The Brazil-born Spain international will join Real Betis on loan with the Seville club having not wanted to commit to a permanent deal, but there will be an option to buy the player for around £22.5 million at the end of the season. (Sport)

Everton forward Sandro Ramirez is a target for La Liga side Real Sociedad. The Toffees' signed him from Malaga just last summer but sent him out on loan to Sevilla in January. New manager Marco Silva has preferred Cenk Tosun up top so far, so the Spaniard could be deemed surplus to requirements at Goodison Park despite them not being able to bring in a replacement. (MARCA)

Jan Oblak will not sign a new contract at Atletico Madrid - a revelation which will alert Europe's top clubs. Liverpool and Chelsea were interested in the Slovenian stopper this summer but went for Alisson and Kepa Arrizabalaga to resolve their respective goalkeeper problems. Oblak believes that the Spanish club have not kept a promise made to him regarding his current contract which runs until 2021 and has a release clause of €100 million. (AS)

Real Madrid are no longer looking to replace Karim Benzema after being linked with a number of centre-forwards throughout the transfer window. They will keep faith with the Frenchman this season and will instead sign a backup player - possibly the aforementioned Mariano Diaz - to provide support for the 30-year-old throughout the season. (MARCA)

Cristiano Ronaldo is already making his presence felt at Juventus and has suggested that the club approach his former Real Madrid team-mate Marcelo. The perennial Serie A winners are seeking success in Europe to go with their domestic dominance, and the Portuguese Ballon d'Or winner believes that signing the Brazilian left-back will help them achieve their goals on the continent. (Don Balon)

Barcelona have a trio of players in mind as they look for long-term replacements for Luis Suarez, two of whom are based in the Premier League. Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane and Hirving Lozano are all long-term targets according to the reports, with Suarez turning 32 this season. They are also keeping tabs on Bayern Munich's Timo Werner as they look to a future post-Suarez, and maybe even a post-Messi in the case of Salah and Lozano. (Diario Gol)

France

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette could be looking to leave the club before the transfer window closes as he is unhappy with his current role on the bench. The Frenchman believes he is not in the Unai Emery's first-team plans and does not expect to be given a chance in the near future. The player's agent has already contacted clubs around Europe to inform them of the situation, but Arsenal are unlikely to sell as clubs in England are no longer permitted to by players as their transfer window is now closed for incoming deals. (Le 10 Sport)

Aston Villa have made a bid of just over £8m for Harold Moukoudi. The 20-year-old Le Havre defender could prefer to stay in France, however, with Rennes also interested in his signature. The initial deal may have to be a loan, as the deadline for Championship clubs to make permanent signings has passed. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain's seemingly never-ending search for a new left-back may be finally coming to an end. They look set to sign Bayern Munich's Spanish full-back Juan Bernat for a fee of £14 million. They remain interested in Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis, but worry that the deal for the Brazilian won't be completed before the transfer window closes, so have turned their attentions to the more attainable Bernat. (RMC Sport)

Netherlands

Frenkie de Jong has confirmed that he will remain an Ajax player this season, despite interest from Barcelona. The versatile midfielder or defender has indicated that he will join the Catalan club at some point further down the line but wants to remain at the Dutch giants who yesterday qualified for the Champions League group stages. "Maybe someday I'll join Barcelona, but not this season. I'm staying at Ajax. I think it will be a good year," said the 21-year-old. (NOS)