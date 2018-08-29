WATCH: Football fans riot in Brazil

1:55 The match was abandoned in the 83rd minute after home fans stormed the pitch The match was abandoned in the 83rd minute after home fans stormed the pitch

A Copa Libertadores second-leg tie between Santos and Independiente of Argentina in Sao Paulo on Tuesday was abandoned in the final minutes after clashes between the home crowd and police.

The South American confederation (Conmebol) had announced 12 hours before kick-off that the first-leg result, a 0-0 draw, would be changed to a 3-0 victory for Independiente after Santos fielded an ineligible player.

With the score 0-0 at Pacaembu Stadium, fans of Santos threw missiles on the pitch and stormed the fencing.

The 3-0 first-leg result - awarded after the Brazilian club selected ineligible Uruguay international Carlos Sanchez - was upheld despite Santos' appeal.

The second leg was abandoned with no change to that score, meaning Independiente qualified for the quarter-finals.