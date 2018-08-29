WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:31 Watch SSN in 60 Seconds Watch SSN in 60 Seconds

Newcastle were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after losing 3-1 to Nottingham Forest - extending Rafa Benitez's winless start to the new season.

Sven Goran Eriksson had a warning for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho after he demanded more respect from journalists.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele is a target for Lyon and the French club have made an approach, according to their president Jean-Michael Aulas. His representatives are in Glasgow with the transfer window set to close on Friday.

Find out who has been selected to play for England's fourth Test against India. Plus, promoter Eddie Hearn has all of the latest on Anthony Joshua.

