WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:31 SSN in 60 Seconds SSN in 60 Seconds

Burnley's European adventure is over after they were knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiakos. Rangers and Celtic will be in today's group-stage draw along with Arsenal and Chelsea.

It's Deadline Day in Scotland and there's a 5pm deadline for loan deals to be done in the EFL.

India trail England by 227 runs heading into the second day of the Fourth Test at the Ageas Bowl and there's controversy surrounding Nick Kyrgios and an umpire at the US Open.

