WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:31 SSN in 60 Seconds SSN in 60 Seconds

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

England's cricketers fought back on day two of the fourth Test against India, while in the football, England's Women have qualified for next year's World Cup with victory over Wales.

Jose Mourinho issued a passionate defence of his record after Manchester United's two defeats in their first three games.

Leeds remain top of the Sky Bet Championship after a goalless draw at home to Middlesbrough, while Super League leaders St Helens missed the chance to win silverware against Wigan Warriors.

And Sebastian Vettel set the pace on a dramatic day's practice at the Italian Grand Prix.

